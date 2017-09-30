Razorbacks Offense Dominates In 42-24 Win Over New Mexico State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Arkansas returned to Razorback Stadium and non-conference play Saturday to host New Mexico State. The Razorbacks were able to hold-off the pesky Aggies, winning 42-24 to improve 2-2 on the year.

Arkansas’ offense got off to a fast start against the Aggies. In the first quarter Austin Allen connected to Deon Stewart for a 38-yard touchdown pass to get the Hogs on the board. Devwah Whaley trucked in a 3-yard score on the final play of the first quarter to increase the Hogs’ lead. In the second quarter, wide receiver Jonathan Nance continued to emerge as a playmaker for Allen, hauling in a 31-yard touchdown catch to make it 21-0.

The Razorbacks were on track for a shutout, but New Mexico State (2-3) responded towards the end of the second quarter. Aggies’ Tyler Rogers punched in a one-yard touchdown for New Mexico State’s first score of the day. At halftime, the Hogs still held a dominating 28-10 lead against new Mexico State. Austin Allen had one of his best first-half performances of the season, completing 13-of-15 of his passes 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Next the Razorbacks will hit the road again to face South Carolina. Kick-off will be at 3:00 p.m. October 7th.