Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: Open House Fall Festival

Sharum’s Garden Center is back and they have the perfect way to kick off this fall weather at both of their Fort Smith and Springdale locations with a Open House Fall Festival Event.

Frank Sharum shares with us the perfect fall plant, their mums, which come in a large variety of colors and sizes. They currently have over 7,000 mums to choose from.

Don't forget about their pumpkin patch which included 15 different varieties.

As always they will have complimentary hot dogs, popcorn, and drinks to enjoy while you shop for your favorite fall plants, trees, and pumpkins during their Open House event.

Segment Sponsored By: Sharum’s Garden Center