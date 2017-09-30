Tontitown Police Officer Injured In Chase, Suspect With Baby In Car Arrested

TONTITOWN (KFSM)– A police officer was injured after a chase Saturday morning (Sept. 30), according to a release from the Tontitown Police Department.

It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to police, officers tried to stop a vehicle for driving erratically through an apartment complex. Officers tried to stop the vehicle as it headed east on Highway 412. Then pursuit went onto I-49 Southbound where police say the driver made an abrupt stop near the Don Tyson exit, causing the officer to rear-end the suspect.

Then the chase went through Fayetteville onto Highway 71 injuring near Appleby Road. According to police the suspect crashed into a different police car, which was struck hard enough that the unit lost its front tire and hit a telephone pole.

The officer was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center and later released with a broken ankle and cuts to his face.

The chase ended near the intersection of Rolling Hills Drive. After the driver stopped, he refused to exit the vehicle and had to be physically removed.

Officers then found an infant in the backseat of the suspect’s vehicle. A women riding passenger told police she attempted to get out of the vehicle several times times with her child but the driver refused to let them go.

The suspect has been identified as Sullivan Goetz of Fayetteville. He was arrested at the scene and is being charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

