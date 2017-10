BATON ROUGE (KFSM) — A tweet from the official Twitter account for Troy University is getting a lot of attention after a football game against Louisiana State University.

The Trojans defeated the No. 25 ranked Tigers 24 to 21 during a visit to Baton Rouge for the LSU homecoming game.

The school posted a tweet after the game saying, “Hey LSU, thanks for having us down for homecoming! We really enjoyed it”

As of 10 p.m., the tweet has over 14,000 retweets and over 22,000 likes.