5NEWS Weather: Great Weather To Start October

Another sunny weekend day is expected with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Showers moving across N Texas and SE Oklahoma will cause a few highs clouds to appear across the area but the dry low-level moisture should keep the rain chances to our south.

The next widespread rain chance arrives late-Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain looks to be scattered and won’t be widespread for everyone but the increased cloud cover should keep temperatures in check for most of the week.

-Garrett