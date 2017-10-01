Glen Campbell Honored In Hometown Festival In Delight, Arkansas

DELIGHT (KFSM) — In the hometown of Glenn Campbell, hundreds gathered for the 8th annual Delight Music Festival, our CBS affiliate THV11 reports.

Because of the death of Glenn Campbell nearly two months ago, those who attended the festival said this year meant a little bit more.

For those in the small community of Delight, music is something they’re born with.

“You couldn’t imagine how many guitar players and singers there are in this community. Tons of them, generations of them,” said Steve Campbell, Glen Campbell’s nephew.

Glenn Campbell was born and raised just outside of Delight. He died in 2017 after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

“He’s the guy that really went out there world wide and put Delight on the map,” said Steve Campbell.

To kick off the festival, the streats of Delight were full of at least 130 runners for the second annual Alzheimer’s Awareness 5K Run in honor of Glen Campbell.

“It gets bigger every year so I’m hoping it will grow and grow,” said County Judge Dewight Mack

Delight continues to live and breathe music. Now, that spirit in the city is to honor the man who put them in the spotlight.

“He never forgot home. He never forgot his family,” said Steve Campbell.

The festival raises about $5,000 for the community and the run helps raise money for Alzheimer’s Awareness.