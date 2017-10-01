Intense High Speed Chase Ends In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- Police have arrested a man after a high speed chase on Sunday (Oct. 1).

According to police, the chase started in Lincoln and ended at the Red Light District NWA nightclub on M.L.K in Fayetteville.

Harold Davis, an eyewitness, sent in video of the chase. According to Davis, the chase went east on Highway 62 through Prairie Grove. The driver was eventually stopped after officers with the Lincoln Police Department deployed spike strips to stop the driver.

Davis says several officers had their guns drawn in the parking lot on 3570 MLK before the driver eventually got out of his pickup truck and was taken into custody by police. No injuries were reported and the driver's identity has not been released at this time.

