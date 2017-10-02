Arkansas State Police Arrest Two Homicide Suspects In Alma

ALMA (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police have arrested two men in connection with an early-morning homicide in Faulkner County.

Rahzel Tennant, 18, and Phalon Tennant, 23, were arrested Monday (Oct. 2) about 10:50 a.m. near Alma, according to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe the men are linked to Monday’s homicide in Mayflower.

Deputies responded about 3 a.m. to 721 Arkansas 365 for reports of gunshots and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 501-328-5906.

