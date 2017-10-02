Brooks Runs Over Competition To Keep Stigler Undefeated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STIGLER (OK)--The spectacle that fills the stands at Stigler on Friday nights is Garret Brooks. the senior tailback is averaging over 200-yards per game to help the Panthers start the year with six-straight wins.

"I'm a little bit blown away," said Stigler assistant coach Chris Cole. "But he seems he blows me away every week. You sit and wait for coach Risenhoover to add his total yards and every week it's juts like, how does a kid do that and carry that much weight."

Success on the ground is nothing new for Brooks. A season ago the running back was Oklahoma's second leading rusher with 2,700 yards. Halfway through this season Brooks already has nearly fifteen hundred yards, putting him on track to surpass last year's record. Even Brooks wasn't expecting to get past that total.

"I'm averaging 240 something yards per game," said Brooks. "That's a whole lot better than I did last year. I just feel like I'm healthier and can do more things."

His teammates and coaches are not as surprised at all by his ability to run through defenses.

"I played with Garrett for a long time," said Stigler senior Caleb Smith. "He's been doing that since little league. It's amazing, it makes me feel good when he scores a touchdown you know because he always gives us a lot of credit. It's just crazy, just blows my mind."

As Brooks continues to rewrite the record book the Panthers are benefiting from his remarkable season, and are aiming to keep their perfect mark in tact.

"I think the furthest we have gotten is 7-0," said Brooks. "We are going to try to break that, we would love to go 10-0 and go on out from there."

Stigler will play Idabel Friday at 7:00 p.m.