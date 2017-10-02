California Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking In NWA

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A California man was sentenced Friday (Sept. 29) to 12 years in federal prison and fined $12,500 for drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Wesley Sansonetti, 25, pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He’ll serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency started investigating Sansonetti in the spring of 2015 and later bought one half pound of meth from him during a controlled purchase, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Sansonetti’s brother, Johnathan, also was sentenced earlier this year for his role in the conspiracy. Johnathan Sansonetti received 16 years in federal prison for distributing meth in Northwest Arkansas.