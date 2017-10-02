× Fayetteville Could Get New TV Series; City May Provide Funding

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville City Council will vote Tuesday (Oct. 3) on a resolution that will provide a filming company up to $500,000 to film a television series in Fayetteville, according to city documents.

The documents state that the city will give the filming company $500,000 over a two year period.

The city said a series of this size and caliber would have a very positive impact on the city, local businesses and the local economy. The “network episodic television series” will consist of eight episodes.

The city is in competition with one other location outside of the state.

The project has the support of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Governor Asa Hutchinson, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, and the Fayetteville Convention & Visitors Bureau.