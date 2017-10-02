Former Razorback Pole Vaulter Describes Lockdown During Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KFSM) — Sandi Morris, a former Razorback pole vaulter and Olympic medalist was in Las Vegas at the time of the deadly mass shooting.

Morris was across the street from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino at a Blue Man Group at the time of the shooting.

She said the show was put on lockdown for five hours during and after the shooting. She described Las Vegas as being a “ghost town” after the shooting.

Stephen Paddock, 64, is accused of opening fire from a hotel room at Mandalay Bay and killing at least 58 people and injuring 515 people during a country music festival.