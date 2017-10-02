Fort Smith Drummer Okay After Las Vegas Shooting

FORT SMITH(KFSM)– Fort Smith resident Tim Bland said he spoke with his son William Kirby Bland not long after the deadly shooting in Las Vegas.

His son was playing drums in a band on the same stage where the Jason Aldean concert took place earlier that day.

“He stayed to watch other bands perform when this happened,” Bland said.

Bland said his son was not harmed, but is pretty emotional about what happened.

He said he and his wife spoke to their son after the shooting to confirm he was okay. Tim Bland said his son told him there was so much chaos that he was separated from his band temporarily, but eventually found his way back.

Bland said his son’s phone is dead at the moment, but they are waiting to hear more from him.