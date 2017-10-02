Garland Not Cleared For Start Of Basketball Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The college basketball season tips off this week as teams are allowed to start preseason practice but Arkansas will have to begin without freshman guard Khalil Garland.

Khalil Garland has not been cleared for full participation at this time due to an ongoing health matter,” Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said in a statement. “He will continue to get treatment for this condition and the medical staff is optimistic that he will be cleared to return to full participation at a later date.”

Garland, a 6-foot-5 guard from Little Rock Parkview, was a two-time all state selection and the MVP of the 2016 5A state tournament. Garland was ranked as the No. 2 player in the state coming out of high school and No. 55 overall player in the country by ESPN. He averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his senior season at Parkview.