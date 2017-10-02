GoFundMe Page Established To Help Mass Shooting Victims

Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) — A GoFundMe page has been started to help the victims of the mass shooting at a music festival on Oct. 1.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak tweeted that he has pledged $10,000 of his own money.

Sheriff Lombardo is also encouraging people to donate to the fund.

Almost $52,000 had been donated by 8:15 a.m. If you would like to donate, visit gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund.

9:34 A.M. UPDATE: More than $145,000 has been donated to the fund. The goal is $500,000.