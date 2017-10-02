Las Vegas Mass Shooting Captured On Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS (KFSM) -- A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 others late Sunday (Oct. 1).

Authorities said this is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. History following the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016 which had 49 fatalities.

Tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers of the Route 91 Harvest Festival screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday morning (Oct. 2). The man authorities think was the sole gunman was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard.

"We believe it's a solo actor. A lone wolf," Clark County Sheriff Joeseph Lombardo said.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News a search warrant has been issued for the home of the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada. He said the gunman is an area resident.

Officers found at least eight weapons, including multiple long rifles in Paddock's hotel room, Las Vegas Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told CNN. Paddock was eventually killed.

"He was shot, but I cannot tell you that it was police that shot him," McMahill said. "He may have self-inflicted that gunshot wound. Those details are still emerging throughout our investigation."

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Police said it doesn't appear the shooting was an act of terrorism. The suspect was known to police in Mesquite and had a criminal history, sources said.

Lombardo said authorities believe they had found a traveling companion of the deceased gunman they were seeking, who Lombardo identified as Marilou Danley, 62. Law enforcement sources said Danley was Paddock's wife.

Lombardo added that authorities had tracked down two vehicles believed to be associated with the shooting.

Authorities said the dead gunman is believed to have checked in as a hotel guest.

Two off-duty police officers attending the concert were killed, Lombardo said. An on-duty officer was in critical condition and another was wounded, Lombardo said. Later, Las Vegas police tweeted that two of its on-duty officers were injured during the shooting. One is in stable condition after surgery and the other sustained minor injuries. It wasn't clear if the offers referred to by Lombardo were the ones Las Vegas police tweeted about.

A Bakersfield, California police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Bakersfield department said its officers weren't in position to return fire when the shooting broke out.

Country star Jason Aldean was playing when the gunfire began. Later, he took to Instagram, saying, "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

