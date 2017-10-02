× Semi-Truck Wreck Causes Another Wreck In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A flipped semi-truck caused another wreck in downtown Fort Smith on Monday (Oct. 2).

The driver of the semi-truck said someone pulled into his lane on N 10th and M Streets while he was making a turn. While he was trying to avoid that car, he said he swerved and flipped his semi.

While the semi-truck was blocking the right lane, a green Tahoe tried to switch lanes and then hit another vehicle, according to police.

The driver of the semi-truck was cited for failure to follow a truck route.

No one was injured during the wreck.