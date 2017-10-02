Man Donates Vehicles With Special Message To Community

ALMA (KFSM) — The Alma Senior Center was in desperate need of new vehicles to deliver meals to homebound seniors until an anonymous man donated two SUVs.

According to Lori Oliver at the Alma Senior Center, the man said, “God told him to.”

“He said the Muslim community has given us these vehicles (and that) Muslims and Christians can live together and work together,” Oliver explained.

She says the man said he wanted the community to see that, “not all Muslims are terrorists.”

“I was overjoyed,” she smiled.

The Alma Senior Center thanks him and Southside Baptist Church for coming forward to help.