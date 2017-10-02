Mass Shooting On Las Vegas Strip; More Than 20 Dead, Over 100 Injured

LAS VEGAS (CBS News) — A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least two people and wounded dozens late Sunday (Oct. 1).

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Twenty-six people were admitted to the hospital, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. Of those, at least two died, 12 were in critical condition and the rest were being evaluated, she said.

A Southern California police department says an off-duty officer was among those shot during the Las Vegas attack. There was no word on his or her condition.

CBS News has been told at least three other area hospitals were taking in shooting victims.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire began.

A spokesperson tells CBS News Aldean, his band and crew were all unharmed.

