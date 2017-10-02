Police: Prairie Grove Man Kidnapped, Assaulted Girlfriend

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove man is accused of beating and choking his girlfriend after he abducted her from her home on Sunday (Oct. 1) night, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Aaron Levine, 30, was arrested in connection with kidnapping, residential burglary, third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member — all felonies.

Levine arrived about 7:50 p.m. Sunday at his girlfriend’s home on Erika Avenue and asked a child at the residence where she was, but Levine entered the residence anyway and started heading toward the bedroom, according to police.

Once inside, Levine started arguing with his girlfriend and another person at the home. When she wouldn’t leave with Levine, he opened the bedroom window, kicked off the screen and dragged her by her hair into an alley, according to police.

Levine continued dragging his girlfriend by her hair and hands toward duplexes on nearby Curtis Avenue. Levine punched, kicked and choked her as she tried to fight back. Several witnesses saw Levine drag his girlfriend across Curtis and behind some apartments.

While hiding from police, Levine tried to use makeup wipes from his girlfriend’s purse to treat her wounds.

Levine was being held Monday (Oct. 2) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Nov. 3 in Washington County Circuit Court.