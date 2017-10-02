Public Records Show Woman Tied To Las Vegas Mass Shooter Once Lived In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The woman that police identified as a companion to the accused Las Vegas mass shooter once lived in Springdale, according to public records.

Public records show that Marilou Danley, 62, lived in Springdale for five months in 2001.

Stephen Paddock, 64, is accused of killing at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 others late Sunday (Oct. 1) during a country music festival.

Officers broke into his hotel room of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and found Paddock dead, police said in a statement. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said it appears he killed himself.

Law enforcement has no “derogatory information” about Paddock, besides the fact that he received a citation several years ago that was handled in the court system, Lombardo said.

In addition to Paddock, investigators said they located Danley and said she may have been his roommate.

Paddock was using some of Danley’s identification, but they do not believe she was involved in the shooting, Lombardo said.