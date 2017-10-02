Rogers Man Gets 20 Years For Sexually Assaulting Child

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was sentenced Friday (Sept. 29) to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

A jury found Anthony Baumann, 62, guilty of a second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony. Baumann received the maximum sentence for his crime.

The victim told police Baumann had molested her on several occasions and also forced her to touch him, according to court documents.

Rogers police arrested Baumann in February 2015 after an investigation into allegations that he molested two juveniles.