Tom Petty Found Unconscious In Full Cardiac Arrest

MALIBU (KFSM) — Tom Petty, 66, was rushed the hospital Sunday night (Oct. 1) after he was found unconscious, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ he was found not breathing and in full cardiac arrest.

EMTs rushed to his Malibu home and were able to get a pulse.

Sources say he was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and was put on life support. Sources said after he was taken to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.