WATCH: Family Of Ex-Husband Of Woman Connected To Las Vegas Shooter Makes Statement

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- The family of Geary Danley, the ex-husband of the woman who was connected to the Las Vegas shooter made a statement outside of his Bella Vista home on Monday (Oct. 2).

Public records show that Marilou Danley, 62, lived in Springdale for five months in 2001. Investigators said that Danley was a companion of Stephen Paddock.

The family said that they have been receiving death threats because of their connection to Marilou.

Paddock is accused of opening fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino onto a country music festival, killing 59 people and injuring 527 people.