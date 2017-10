Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- Power of The Purse will be held on (Oct. 10) at the DoubleTree. This fundraiser draws in hundreds of people, and all of they money raised will go towards educating children throughout the River Valley.

More than 45 purses will be auctioned off. The event will also feature internet sensation Kristina Kuzmic. Tickets cost $40, the event will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Angie at 479-782-1311.