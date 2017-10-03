Benton County SO K9 Receives Protective Vest

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Lucas, a police dog with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, has received a bullet and stab-protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interested in K9s, Inc., according to a news release.

Lucas’ vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Ty, Calfironia City Police Department.”

“As the K-9 Unit Supervisor, I can always count on Deputy Powell and K9 Lucas giving 100 percent in everything they do,” said Cpl. Ralph Barltey, K9 Unit supervisior at the sheriff’s office. “I hope this vest never has to leave the trunk of the car.”

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, sheriff’s ofice spokeswoman, said Powell and Lucas work hard to take illegal drugs and fugitives off the streets.

“Deputy Powell and K9 Lucas are such a great team,” Jenkins said. “This team devotes a lot of time being a constant at public relations events. K9 Lucas is a hit with the children at our local schools. This vest is greatly appreciated for those situations when K9 Lucas may be sent into a scary situation.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,600 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 2.1 million dollars, according to the release.

The vests costs between $1,795 and $2,234, weight about five pounds and have a five-year warranty.