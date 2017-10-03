Bentonville Family Searching For Man Who Stole Golf Cart From Special Needs Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- You can often catch Aaron Michaels riding around on his golf cart helping his father Chris Michaels set up the "Nightmare's Haunted House" in Bentonville. But, when he came in Monday morning, his golf cart was gone.

"He kept telling us it was gone, it was gone, so finally I went around there and sure enough it was," Chris said.

He said he was thankful the entire thing was caught on camera. In the surveillance video, you can see a man ride in on his bike and leave with Aaron's golf cart.

"We just want the thing back, we want the thing back and we'd like to catch the people that did it," Chris said.

He contacted local law enforcement and is hopeful they will be able to catch the thief.

Because of Aaron's special needs, his dad said he depends on the cart to get around.

"He rides it around here every day that we're down here and while were getting the haunted house ready, he hauls people around on it and hauls props around on it and he even decorates it up for Halloween," Chris said. He's had the cart since he was about 18 and it's the closest thing he'll ever have to a car.

A generous 5NEWS viewer has already contacted our news team about donating a new cart to Aaron.