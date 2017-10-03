Dangers Of Skipping Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skipping breakfast can do more than just make your tummy growl.

A study shows those who skip it are more likely to have dangerous plaque buildup in their arteries which puts them at an elevated risk for cardiovascular disease.

Researchers said people who ate less than 5% of their daily calories at breakfast were 2.5 times as likely to have early signs of plaque in their arteries.

This is compared to those who ate the largest breakfasts.

Those who had low-calorie breakfasts were at increased risk for early signs of plaque in their arteries, as well.