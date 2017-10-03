Feral Hog Eradication Task Force Seeks Public Input On Hog Bait

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — With a total population of more than four million across 39 states, feral hogs are a growing problem, according to a release from the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

The animals also cause about $1.5 billion annually in agricultural and ecological costs.

This is where the Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force comes in.

The task force is seeking input from Arkansans about the registration and potential restrictions on authorized uses of Kaput Feral Hog Bait as a method of control in eradication efforts.

Arkansans will be able to make themselves heard by completing this online survey.

They can also submit comments to Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward by sending an email to wes.ward@aad.arkansas.gov.

Arkansans can give their feedback through October 22.

Comments will be presented to the task force at a meeting on October 25.