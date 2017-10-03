Las Vegas Shooting: Mountain Of Evidence Emerges, But No Motive

What we know right now

The victims: At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 hurt.

The suspect: Stephen Paddock, 64, lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada. His motive is unknown.

The location: It happened during a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooter fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

If you’re looking for a missing loved one, call (800) 536-9488

This shooting was “pre-planned extensively,” sheriff says

The type and amount of weaponry found in Stephen Paddock’s hotel room suggests Sunday night’s shooting was premeditated and “pre-planned extensively,” County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Paddock began to open fire at 10:08 p.m. and fired at a “progressive, successive rate” for nine minutes, Lombardo said.

When asked if investigators will eventually determine a motive, Lombardo said “I absolutely believe that.”

Sheriff: “We can’t manage donations”

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said police and the Red Cross are grateful yet “overwhelmed” with donations of supplies. He requests that people in the Las Vegas area bring relief supplies to Catholic Charities and Las Vegas food bank Three Square.

Sheriff: Some victims were trampled

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo say the victims injuries were “across the board.”

“We have trampled injuries. We have people trying to escape. Injuries of their own device. We have gunshot wounds,” he said.

Some victims died at the concert venue. Others had been shot and died several blocks away as they ran from the scene.

Lombardo says he believes the number of people injured has decreased by 20. The error, he said, was the result of a double count at one of the hospitals.

Five handguns, two shotguns and “a plethora of ammunition” found at Reno home

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says an additional five handguns, two shotguns and “a plethora of ammunition” were found at the shooter’s home in Reno.

Authorities also found “numerous electronic items.”

More than $3.7 million has been donated to Las Vegas victims’ fund

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak says more than $3.7 million has been donated to a victims’ fund.

Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton and his wife donated $100,000. A private donor also donated $500,000. Those donations are not included in the $3.7 million.

MGM International and their employees donated $3 million.

All but three victims have been identified

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says all but three victims have been identified in the Las Vegas shooting. The FBI is still working to clear the scene on the Las Vegas Strip.

First look at the guns the shooter used

Police recovered 23 guns from Stephen Paddock’s hotel room at the Mandalay Bay. Some of the weapons had been modified. Several of the rifles had scopes on them.

Paddock shot into crowd for 10 to 15 minutes, killing at least 59.

Another 19 guns were recovered from Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Todd Fasulo said. He also had thousands of rounds of ammo and explosives.

Vegas survivor: “How could someone be so evil?”

Daniel McDonald escaped Sunday night’s shooting, and it wasn’t until he got away from the scene that it all really sunk in.

“It was like a war zone,” he told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin. “I don’t get how someone could do that.”

“How could someone be so evil?”

McDonald may have seen the worst on Sunday, but he also said he saw “a lot of good Americans helping out.”