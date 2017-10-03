NWA United Way 2-1-1 Hotline Now 24/7

LOWELL (KFSM) — Northwest Arkansans now have 24-hour access to vital community services thanks to an expanded hotline offered by the United Way, according to a news release.

The 2-1-1 Hotline is a free service that provides callers with information about and referrals to human services for every day needs and in times of crisis. This service began locally in 2010 and is the only 2-1-1 system in the state of Arkansas.

“It is exciting being able to make a difference in people’s lives by providing resources that empower them,” said Carlos Garbutt, Community Impact Director at the United Way of Northwest Arkansas.

Last year, the United Way of Northwest Arkansas handled over 5,000 calls made to 2-1-1.

The hotline currently takes calls in Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties. The United Way is working to bring similar services to the rest of the state.

Northwest Arkansas 2-1-1 has the ability to access following services:

Basic Human Needs Resource: food banks, clothing closets, shelters, rent assistance, utility assistance.

Physical and Mental Health Resources: health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare, maternal health, children’s health, medical information lines, crisis intervention services, support groups, counseling, drug and alcohol intervention and rehabilitation.

Employment Supports: financial assistance, job training, transportation assistance, education programs.

Support for Children, Youth and Families: childcare, after school programs, Head Start, family resource centers, summer camps and recreation programs, mentoring, tutoring, protective services.

Volunteer Opportunities and Donations.

To connect with the hotline, dial 2-1-1 or 866-489-6983 or visit arkansas211.org for more information.