“Smart Tattoos” In Development

If you're looking to get some ink, a new type of tattoo could help you gauge your health.

Researchers at Harvard and MIT are working on a joint project for a smart tattoo.

It's designed to alert people to high glucose levels or dehydration.

The green ink of the tattoo gets darker to let athletes know they're dehydrated, while another green ink turns brown to let diabetics know of a glucose spike.

It was developed to overcome some of the limitation of certain wearable technologies.

Right now, there are no plans to put the special ink on the market.