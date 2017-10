WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — According to Arkansas State Police, both lanes are blocked due to an accident in the southbound lanes of I-49 at the Bobby Hopper Tunnel Tuesday morning (Oct. 3).

Crews are on the scene after a tractor-trailer jackknifed inside the tunnel. The name of the driver or the company they’re driving for has not been released.

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.