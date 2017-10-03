Stephen Paddock: What We Know About The Las Vegas Gunman

LAS VEGAS (CBS News) —Police have identified Stephen Paddock as the gunman who opened fire on concertgoers from a hotel room in Las Vegas, killing at least 59 people and leaving more than 500 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Paddock, 64, began shooting from two windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino just after 10 p.m. local time Sunday evening, police said. A SWAT team found Paddock dead in his hotel room and officials believe he killed himself.

Police said Paddock had at least 23 firearms in his hotel suite. He had been staying in the room since Sept. 28. They said another 19 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, explosives and electronics were found at his home at a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, about 75 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Police also searched a two-bedroom home Paddock owned in a retirement community in Reno.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse said in a press conference Monday morning that the bureau had found “no connection with an international terrorist group.” The motive was still under investigation.

