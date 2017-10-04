5NEWS Weather: Wednesday Rain Update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue across the area on Wednesday with the heaviest falling in NW Arkansas and rain spreading south into the greater Fort Smith area later this evening.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast...

2PM WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms in NW Arkansas

5PM WEDNESDAY: Rain should begin to develop farther south into the River Valley in SE Oklahoma.

7PM WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers continue across most of the area with the intensity diminishing.

9PM WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers will continue to diminish in intensity with lower rain chances overnight into Thursday.

-Garrett