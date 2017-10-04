Back In U.S., Las Vegas Gunman’s Girlfriend Now Center Of Investigation

LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — FBI agents met Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock‘s girlfriend at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night.

CBS News confirms Marilou Danley was on Philippine Airlines Flight 102. Danley, 62, went to the Philippines in mid-September, and Paddock reportedly transferred $100,000 there, just days before the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Danley returned to the U.S. overnight after three weeks overseas. She lived with the gunman and was around him as he was building up that arsenal. She is someone who can fill in a lot of the blanks and that’s why investigators will want to get her in a interview room quickly.

