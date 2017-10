NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It’s National Taco Day!

Where in our area is your favorite taco joint?!

A few restaurants are celebrating National Taco Day. You can visit Taco Bell and grab a Taco Day Gift set that includes four classic tacos for $5.

Celebrate #NationalTacoDay with our Taco Day Gift Set. 4 classic tacos for $5. Only available today. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/26Kl8mXTYs — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2017

Chuy’s is offering a free crispy beef taco with the purchase of an entree.