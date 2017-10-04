David Williams Finds Home In Arkansas Backfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Graduate transfers in college football are typically hit or miss. In hindsight, Bret Bielema’s choice to pursue David Williams was a grand slam.

"He wanted to get to an opportunity to maybe play in a pro-style offense and change it up for his senior year, and obviously we were able to fall into that mode," the Arkansas coach said.

Williams was committed to transfer to UConn, but heard Bielema's pitch and opted to stay in the SEC.

"I’m just a complete back. I block out of the backfield, I run straight downhill, I’m a downhill runner and I also catch out of the backfield," Williams said.

That skill set has been on display as Williams has totaled five touchdowns through four games, an average of finding the endzone every 9.4 touches.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos has enjoyed working with Williams. "The biggest credit to David is that he’s come in here and really fit in and been a good teammate and earned really the respect of all the guys in the locker room."

"You can’t really rattle him," running backs coach Reggie Mitchell added. "If he makes a mistake he’ll come back and he’ll be able to let that play go and play forward. You know, that’s the experience of him being in the SEC for four years."

Williams played his undergraduate football at Arkansas's next opponent, South Carolina. While in a Gamecock uniform he scored five touchdowns. It's taken Williams just four games as a Razorback to match that total.

"[I'm looking forward to] how hostile the fans is, cause I’m always on the home team’s side so they’ve always been friendly to me. So I’m looking forward to seeing what they’ve got to offer," Williams said about Saturday's game.

"He can talk to our guys about the environment about the locker rooms, about what to expect and what not to expect obviously," said Enos.

Williams has carried the ball 43 times for 203 yards and 4 touchdowns, while catching 4 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. The 23-year-old is tied for fourth in the SEC with five total touchdowns.