Garrett’s Blog: Tracking The Next Front; Rain Chances

Tracking The Next Front; Rain Chances
This is the prevailing pattern for the next several days.
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect as far as rain and temperatures…
Rainfall
- The highest rain chances are occurring now into the last evening on Wednesday.
- Another chance of rain arrives on Saturday but the amount should low and coverage should be minimal.
- There are also lower rain chances heading into Monday and Tuesday of next week with the front.
Temperatures
- Expect little change into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
- The big front with the cold air arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with MUCH colder temperatures falling into the 60s for highs.
-Garrett