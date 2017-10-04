Garrett’s Blog: Tracking The Next Front; Rain Chances

This is the prevailing pattern for the next several days.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect as far as rain and temperatures…

Rainfall

  • The highest rain chances are occurring now into the last evening on Wednesday.
  • Another chance of rain arrives on Saturday but the amount should low and coverage should be minimal.
  • There are also lower rain chances heading into Monday and Tuesday of next week with the front.

Temperatures

  • Expect little change into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
  • The big front with the cold air arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with MUCH colder temperatures falling into the 60s for highs.

-Garrett