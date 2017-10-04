Garrett’s Blog: Tracking The Next Front; Rain Chances

This is the prevailing pattern for the next several days.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect as far as rain and temperatures…

Rainfall

The highest rain chances are occurring now into the last evening on Wednesday.

Another chance of rain arrives on Saturday but the amount should low and coverage should be minimal.

There are also lower rain chances heading into Monday and Tuesday of next week with the front.

Temperatures

Expect little change into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The big front with the cold air arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with MUCH colder temperatures falling into the 60s for highs.

-Garrett