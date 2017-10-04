Grant Allen Adds New Dimension As Har-Ber QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--There are certain individuals you know will succeed at the high school level. For Har-Ber quarterback Grant Allen, there was never any doubt.

"Grant's one of those guys I've been watching since really he's been playing youth baseball," head coach Chris Wood said.

Allen was raised around sports. His father Jason played quarterback for the Razorbacks between 1991 and 1994.

"In junior high I thought he did a really good job at Southwest. He was throwing it, chunking it around his ninth grade year over there. So once we got him, we knew his skill set," Wood added.

Allen started two games as a sophomore and showed his abilities with both arm and legs. That played right into Coach Wood's idea of tweaking the offense.

"[The offense] is a lot different than last year. We're pretty diverse, we keep people off balance and that's our strength," the junior quarterback said.

A lot of the different looks Har-Ber (5-0, 2-0) has shown on offense has to do with Allen's mobility.

As Wood sees it, "His ability to run when things do break down, just being able to get out of the pocket and make some plays for us."

"We have a few designed runs, but basically when the play breaks down I'll just make a move and try to make a good play," said Allen.

Every day in practice, Allen goes against one of the top defenses in Arkansas. That's made a huge difference to the junior.

"He's improved upon how he handles the pocket with pressure. We've run into some really good defensive lines (notably Jenks & Springdale) so we've had pressure," Wood said.

"I think I can make the guys around me better. You know, I think I can lead by example," Allen said.

Through five games, Allen has posted outstanding numbers in a Har-Ber offense often overshadowed by its defense. The junior's stat line is impressive: 82/119 (69%), 1229 yards, 18 TD, 2 INT. He's also carried the ball 41 times for 279 yards and 4 TD.