× Head-On Collision Now Clear On Highway 59 In Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A head-on collision on Highway 59 near Hollis Lake Road in Crawford County caused a major traffic delay Wednesday morning (Oct. 4).

According to Arkansas State Police, one of the drivers is facing life threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.