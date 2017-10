Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Researchers said cigarette smokers could live substantially longer; that's if e-cigarettes are embraced as a replacement for tobacco during the next decade.

As many as 6.6 million cigarette smokers could live a combined 86 million more years.

People using vaping pens are not exposed to the carcinogens and chemicals produced by burning tobacco, however, they still experience the addictive effects of nicotine.

Doctors said vaping is a step in the right direction for smokers looking to quit.