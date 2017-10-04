Mountainburg Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Stole Car Out Of Fayetteville

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) — Mountainburg police arrested a man Wednesday (Oct. 4) that allegedly fled the scene after running a stolen car off of the road, according to a department Facebook post.

Police received a call on Oak Street of a car that had ran off the road and into a ditch. A witness told police that the driver of the car fled the scene on foot. Police found the subject, and determined that he was the driver of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Fayetteville two days earlier. The car had been painted grey to hide the original color, police said.

The driver was arrested and is facing charges of felony theft by receiving, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license, police said.

Police seized several items at the scene and the investigation continues.