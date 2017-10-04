Residents Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day With Fort Smith Police

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — More than 70 residents celebrated National Coffee With A Cop Day with Fort Smith police.

They filled Fort Smith Coffee Company on Rogers Avenue at 9 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 4), and had the opportunity to chat with Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark, a few newly promoted Lieutenants and other officers while drinking a cup of joe.

“We come out and we want feedback from the community,” said Chief Clark. “How are we doing? What can we do better to serve them? The community gets the opportunity to meet the officers one-on-one to get to know them by name. To get the feedback as to what our officers go through on a daily basis, so it’s a win-win for everybody.”

National Coffee With A Cop Day is a day set aside to promote positive communication between local law enforcement and those they serve.

The chief also hosts several ‘Coffee With The Chief’ events at Fort Smith coffee shops in addition to the event that happened today (Oct. 4), It’s a chance for the residents to interact with local law enforcement, ask questions, offer support and voice concerns.