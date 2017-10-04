Seven Fort Smith Police Sergeants Promoted To Lieutenants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)—Seven Fort Smith Police Department sergeants were recently promoted.

Daniel Grubbs, Jason Thompson, Don Cobb, Doug Brooks, Dewey Young, Wes Milam and James Hays are all the first police lieutenants for the city.

They were honored during a ceremony at the Double Tree Hotel Friday (Sept. 29) night.

“I can't thank the community enough for allowing me to come in and create these positions which is going to enhance our department and help move our department forward,” said Police Chief Nathaniel Clark.

The department said this is a huge milestone in the 129 year history of the department.