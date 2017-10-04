Springdale Police Investigate Shots Fired; Juvenile Taken To Hospital With Gunshot Wound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Springdale Police are investigating multiple reports of shots being fired near Oriole and Cardinal Streets late Tuesday night (Oct. 3).

According to Lt. Rob Stewart with Springdale Police, a juvenile was dropped off at the NWA Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police have collected shell casings from the street and are following a lead. There is not a threat to the public at this time, according to Lt. Stewart

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.