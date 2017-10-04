Surveillance Cameras Allegedly Show Two Stealing ATM In Poteau

POTEAU (KFSM) — A man and teen are accused of stealing an ATM from the side of a bank.

Troy Dale Allen Rosson, 20, and a 17-year-old male, both of Poteau, are facing charges of second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, maliciously defacing property and tampering with security equipment.

Rosson is being held in the LeFlore County Detention Center and the boy is in the county’s juvenile detention center. Both are being held without bonds, according to authorities.

About 5:45 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 3), police were dispatched to Central National Bank, 1907 N. Broadway St. after it was reported that an ATM was damaged. However after arriving at the bank, police noticed the machine was stolen, according to the Poteau Police Department.

Nearby surveillance cameras reportedly filmed the crime, which led police to the two accused.

A search warrant was served at another location and the ATM was found. Additional items were also seized as evidence, according to police.