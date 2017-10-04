UA Fort Smith Student Earns Finalist Spot in AT&T Scholarship Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- A University of Arkansas Fort Smith student has been selected as a finalist for the AT&T Live Proud Scholarship Contest for his part in raising awareness of LGBTQ issues on campus.

Garrett Rogers, president of the university's LGBT Club submitted a video to AT&T describing his plan to help students feel included through plans of having pamphlets in the financial aid office for those going through LGBTQ struggles, educating health care officials on campus with the terms relating to the LGBTQ community, as well as helping athletes who deal with inclusion problems.

To Rogers' surprise, he beat out thousands of students across the country and is now in the top 15.

Rogers said this is all part of his hopes to make sure no one feels left out.

"I really think that when kids feel welcome and comfortable in their environment, that's when their true potential shines, that's when we really see people just expressing themselves," Rogers said. "When you express yourself, I think it's so hard to be who you are in this world and people are always trying to be something they're not, so I think when you're different, embrace it."

The winner of the Live Proud contest will receive a $10,000 scholarship, $2,500 to execute their plan and a mentorship in Washington, D.C. among other prizes.

You can vote for Rogers for free once a day on each device. The winner will be announced on October 16.

To see Rogers' video and to vote, click here.