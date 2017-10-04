Van Buren Teacher’s Aide Arrested For Allegedly Recording Student In Bathroom

VAN BUREN(KFSM) – A teacher’s aide for the Van Buren School District was arrested Monday (Oct. 4), according to Det. Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department.

Kennard Lombard, 35, is accused of filming a student in the school bathroom, Wear said.

A student at Van Buren High School told a teacher that he thought someone had recorded him with a cell phone in a bathroom stall, Wear said.

Wear said that after investigation, Lombard was arrested and is now facing charges of one count of video voyeurism.

He was booked into the Crawford County Jail and is being held on $15,000 bond.