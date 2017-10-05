2nd Annual Play For Luke Tennis Event Takes Over Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–This weekend in the River Valley, tennis professionals and amateurs are coming together for a good cause.

The second annual Play For Luke tennis event in taking over Fort Smith this Saturday at the Ben Geren Tennis Center. The event features adult clinics, junior clinics, auctions and much more. All proceeds benefit the Team Luke Foundation, which brings awareness and support to families with children who have suffered an anoxic or traumatic brain injury like Luke. Former World #1, U.S. Open Winner Andy Roddick will be in attendance to support the event along with many other well-known tennis professionals.

“Well it’s grown quit a bit,” said Vice President of the Team Luke Foundation Bobby Banck . “Andy Roddrick is coming this year and we have several others, Mark Knowles is coming and and Jim Grabb they were number one in the world in doubles a few years ago. We have other former professional players that are coming in a lot of other former Razorbacks and current Razorbacks are playing. We got some elite coaching professionals that have a pretty big following so I expect this year is going to be even bigger.”

For more on the event and Luke’s story go to http://teamlukefoundation.com